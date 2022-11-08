Tony Luetkemeyer will retain his state Senate seat after defeating Democratic challenger Sarah Shorter. Rusty Black leads District 12 with 40,000-plus votes.

Luetkemeyer received 37,174 votes from Buchanan and Platte counties for District 34, while Shorter collected 25,692 votes.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

