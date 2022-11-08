Two Republicans will represent Buchanan County in the Missouri Senate after sailing to victory in Tuesday's general election.
Tony Luetkemeyer will retain his state Senate seat in District 34. He will be joined in the chamber by former Rep. Rusty Black, who won election in the 12th District.
Luetkemeyer received 37,174 votes from Buchanan and Platte counties for District 34, while Democratic challenger Sarah Shorter collected 25,692 votes.
Luetkemeyer said his second time running for the senate seat was much smoother thanks to his experience campaigning a few years ago, he said.
"I had a much better understanding of the needs and the desires of the district," Luetkemeyer said. "When you run as a first-time candidate, you're kind of figuring things out. But I've had the benefit of being in the district for the last four years and talking to my constituents."
Black had 80.5% of the vote in District 12 with all but the ballots from Grundy County counted. His Democratic opponent Michael Baumli had 11,644 votes. That district includes part of Buchanan County as well as 18 other counties in Northwest Missouri.
One of the biggest adjustments for Black, who previously served as a state representative, will be presiding over so many counties, he said. Black now has a territory of 19 counties, as opposed to the three counties he covered as a state representative.
"I understand being a senator, that breadth of area that I'm going to have to cover and the people that need to feel like they can still contact me like I'm a state rep," he said. "I'm going to have to work on that to make sure that these people that voted for me are satisfied."
Black takes over the seat formerly held by Dan Hegeman, who left office due to term limits.
Luetkemeyer and Black both spent time out in their districts during Election Day.
Even though Tuesday marked the final stretch of their efforts, it was important to maintain that level of investment until the end, Luetkemeyer said.
"One of the things that I've worked hard on, both when I ran the first time and then this most recent time, is making sure that we're talking to my voters," he said. "Making sure we're talking to constituents, making sure that we understand the issues that are important to people in both Platte and Buchanan counties."
One of the changes that Black arrived at through discussions with voters in his district was an increased emphasis on mental health.
"The amount of people that have talked to me about mental health issues, even in the rural counties that I represent, has been a surprise to me," he said. "It's a pretty consistent conversation, whether it's dealing with schools and law enforcement, etc. And I know it was there before, but it seems like that drumbeat has gotten louder."
