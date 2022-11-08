Two Republicans will represent Buchanan County in the Missouri Senate after sailing to victory in Tuesday's general election.

Tony Luetkemeyer will retain his state Senate seat in District 34. He will be joined in the chamber by former Rep. Rusty Black, who won election in the 12th District.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

