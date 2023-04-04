Placeholder voting booth

A voting booth is shown at the Buchanan County Courthouse in St. Joseph.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

As of 3 p.m., 6.7% of registered voters have hit the polls in Buchanan County.

Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight. Visit newspressnow.com/yourvote for details on polling locations, and follow along with News-Press NOW for election coverage.

