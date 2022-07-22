Three Republican candidates are gearing up for the Andrew County associate circuit judge primary election on Aug. 2.

David Peppard, Emily Bauman and Ron Findley are competing for the role.

David Peppard

Republican candidate David Peppard is running for Andrew County associate circuit court judge.
Emily Bauman

Republican candidate Emily Bauman is running for Andrew County associate circuit court judge
Ron Findley

Republican candidate Ron Findley running for Andrew County associate circuit court judge

