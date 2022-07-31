State Senate candidates battle for fundraising ahead of primary
Money is pouring into the three-way Republican primary for the District 12 state Senate race in Northwest Missouri, with each of the candidates receiving at least $100,000 in contributions, according to reports from the Missouri Ethics Commission.

In reports filed eight days before the Aug. 2 primary, Rusty Black reported $257,000 in total receipts, Delus Johnson listed $152,000 and J. Eggleston had $146,000. Those figures were for the calendar year or election cycle.

