State Senate candidates battle for fundraising ahead of primary

Money is pouring into the three-way Republican primary for the District 12 state Senate race in Northwest Missouri, with each of the candidates receiving at least $100,000 in contributions, according to reports from the Missouri Ethics Commission.
In reports filed eight days before the Aug. 2 primary, Rusty Black reported $257,000 in total receipts, Delus Johnson listed $152,000 and J. Eggleston had $146,000. Those figures were for the calendar year or election cycle.
The Republican primary election includes Johnson of Country Club, Eggleston of Maysville and Black of Chillicothe. Johnson previously served as a state representative for the district in eastern Buchanan County, while Eggleston and Black currently serve in the Missouri House.
Black had $69,410.33 on hand while $139,169.45 in monetary disbursements were made in the final filing in the Friends of Rusty Black Committee.
Black said he has only ever turned away two checks since he started campaigning for office in Jefferson City. Black has received donations from individuals as well as several PACs including the Missouri Dental PAC, Mo Soybean Association State PAC, Missouri Hospital Association, Rural Telecommunications Committee, BNSF Railway Co. Rail PAC Missouri, Cigna, Builders Association Political Action Committee, Spirit of Missouri, Missouri Chamber, RQC PAC, Build St. Louis and many others.
Black also spent more than $120,000 with Ax Media, a political media consultant for advertising.
Black said he had more than 400 donors and is proud of his fundraising efforts.
“As we go through this campaign, Aug. 2 will be the day I stop working (on the campaign),” Black said.
According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Black has received $100,000 from Herzog Contracting Corp. as well as a dozen $2,400 donations from individual Herzog employees.
Eggleston also has been supported by several state PACs, which include the Missouri Realtors PAC, Missouri Insurance PAC, MBA Pony Express Region PAC, WPG PAC out of Columbia, Mo Soybean Pac and several others.
Eggleston said he feels that his opponent, Black, has received money from many PACs and said some of his donors were concerned about their motives.
“My race has been different, my race has been very grassroots, and I think it’ll come down to that. I think it’ll be big money versus grassroots vote on Aug. 2,” Eggleston said.
Johnson said he has never taken money from a corporate PAC or lobbyist during his time in the House and has continued that practice in his Senate campaign.
According to the Missouri Ethics Commission summary, Johnson has $41,623.48 on hand. He said his campaign has been funded by friends, family and other individual donations.
“A very large portion of the money that I spent has been my own personal money. I’ve accepted a few donations, but I haven’t accepted any PAC money or lobbyist money and I’m not going to be accountable to them, I’ll only be accountable to the people of District 12,” Johnson said.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Michael J. Baumli in the general election. The district’s current senator, Dan Hegeman, is leaving office due to term limits.
