Marty Novak, Jeff Schomburg and Kenton Randolph were the top three vote-getters in the at-large city council race, and they will claim the three open seats.
Novak was the leading vote-getter in Tuesday’s general election with 4,869 votes. Schomburg finished second with 4,790 votes and Kenton Randolph was third with 4,637 votes. The three will join Randy Schultz, who was elected outright in the February primary, to fill the council’s four at-large seats.
Novak was the only current council member in the at-large race to be reelected. He said he wants to use his experience and knowledge to continue to improve the city.
“St. Joseph’s home, and it’s a wonderful place that has given me a lot of opportunities. I have worked my entire career here,” Novak said. “There is a lot of opportunity for people. We want to figure out how we can keep young people here to grow our population to bring new business.”
Schomburg said it was a relief to see the voters turn out and support him.
“Their voice was heard tonight and I appreciate that. I appreciate all the support from everyone in my campaign and just the support of the people out there,” Schomburg said. “I will help make St. Joe a great place again ... like I’ve always said, it’s a great place to live but we can do better.”
Randolph, who is a local business owner, said it feels good to have the support of the voters.
“I think we can bring good business to St. Joe, I think we can develop bigger business in St. Joe and I think together as a community we can work as a team, we can make St. Joe a great place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.