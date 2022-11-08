Scott Nelson (copy)

Scott Nelson wins the presiding commissioner seat in Buchanan County.

Republican Scott Nelson has won the seat for the Buchanan County presiding commissioner with 69% of the vote.

Nelson defeated Democratic candidate Andrew Gibson for the seat. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

