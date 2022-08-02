Andrew County Winners

The results for Andrew County are in, with Monica Morrey winning prosecuting attorney with 56.87% of the vote and Emily Bauman winning associate circuit judge with 57.87% of the vote.

 File photo | News

The unofficial election results for Andrew County are in, with Monica Morrey winning prosecuting attorney and Emily Bauman winning associate circuit judge.

Morrey won with 56.87% of the vote. Bauman won with 57.87%.

