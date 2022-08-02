The unofficial election results for Andrew County are in, with Monica Morrey winning prosecuting attorney and Emily Bauman winning associate circuit judge.
Morrey won with 56.87% of the vote. Bauman won with 57.87%.
Morrey was born in St. Joseph and attended Truman State University for her undergraduate degree in English with an emphasis in world literature.
“At this point, I'm still a little in shock. So it's difficult to find the words to convey how excited I am," Morrey said. "I love this county so much, and I am so excited to start working. I want to serve the county in the best way that I know how, and that is through prosecution. And I am so incredibly thankful to every single person that voted for me and put their trust in me, and I cannot wait to serve them as prosecutor."
After graduating from law school at Washburn University, she returned home to St. Joseph, where she served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for four years, handling the domestic violence caseload and then switching to the general rotation, and she now works with her father at the Law Office of Joseph A. Morrey, as a trial attorney handling criminal and civil cases.
Bauman grew up in rural Andrew County. She attended Missouri Western State University for her bachelor’s degree and the University of Kansas in 2010 for her law degree.
“It has been a very long and difficult road. Given the circumstances surrounding this race, and I am so thankful that I have such great supporters who have been there with me since day one," Bauman said. "And, you know, I really thank God as well for, you know, really just being there with me as well and protecting me and guiding me this entire time."
After graduation, Bauman joined a personal injury firm in St. Joseph. She has worked as a legal assistant and worked in Jackson County for a probate and real estate law firm. She also owns her own law firm, Emily M. Bauman Attorney at Law, and serves as prosecuting attorney.
There were no Democratic challengers in either race, so Morrey and Bauman will both take the seats.
