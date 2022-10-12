Final hours to register to vote for the 2022 midterm election

A man asks the Buchanan County Clerk Office about voting for the 2022 midterm election on Wednesday. Voters had until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to register to vote. 

 Monica Dunn | News-Press NOW

Voter registration closed Wednesday, and more than 52,000 residents in Buchanan County will have the opportunity to vote in the midterm elections coming up in November.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said the 52,000-plus number of voters is typical for what they see ahead of midterm elections.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.