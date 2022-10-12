Voter registration closed Wednesday, and more than 52,000 residents in Buchanan County will have the opportunity to vote in the midterm elections coming up in November.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said the 52,000-plus number of voters is typical for what they see ahead of midterm elections.
“It seems like after the weekend, we always seem to have an uptick on Mondays and Tuesdays. But all in all, it's been pretty fairly average of registration turnout-wise,” Baack-Garvey said.
In 2010, Buchanan County had 49,265 registered voters. In 2014, Buchanan County had 54,332 registered voters. The last midterm election saw 52,919 registered voters.
Voters who are unsure of their registration status can either call their county clerk’s office to confirm or they can check their status online. Residents can find their polling location online as well.
Baack-Garvey said every election is important and impacts voters.
“There are a lot of amendments that could affect them and there's a local city tax,” Baack-Garvey said. “If they just do their homework, read the sample ballots, that might pique their interest (of) going out to the polls on Tuesday.”
Some of the items on the ballots across the state include voting on Senate and House representatives, as well as whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.
The next big date for voters to keep in mind is Oct. 25, when registered voters can cast their pick during no-excuse absentee voting. Before, Missouri required voters to provide a valid reason if they needed to vote early. Voters can now cast their ballots any time after Oct. 25 at their county clerk’s office. You are unable to request a mail-in ballot without a valid excuse.
Election Day is Nov. 8, and polls open across the state at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
