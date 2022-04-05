John Josendale is the next mayor of St. Joseph.
He won the race with about 54% of the vote, going back and forth with his opponent, Gary Wilkinson, until the final precincts were counted.
“I’m very humbled,” Josendale said. “As I’ve said all through the campaign, being able to talk to the different people, hearing what they have to say and then watching the results come in is an extremely strange thing.”
The former Wire Rope executive said his business experience will help in his role as mayor.
“Having a business experience gives you the ability to listen to people, number one, and then interact with people so that you’re trying to do what’s best for everybody,” Josendale said. “As we come together, as we look at that, and as you run it like a business, it’s what’s best for everybody.”
The new council will be thrown right into the fire, as its first item to tackle is balancing the next fiscal year’s budget.
“It’s got to be done by the end of May so that it can be in place by July 1,” Josendale said of the budget. “It’ll be a lot of crunching numbers, looking at where we are and then setting priorities, listen to what the people have to say and working together to accomplish it.”
While the budget will be the first issue the council will have to deal with, Josendale said his top priority is building a good relationship with the rest of the council.
“We’ve got an entirely new council,” Josendale said. “I think there is one or two coming back, but getting cohesiveness on the council, trying to get them to work together, making sure we can communicate well and listen to what the people have to say.”
