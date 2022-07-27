state rep dist. 1

Five republicans are vying for the state representative seat in District 1. Top left is Holly Cronk, top middle is Jeff Farnan, top right is Alan Bennett, bottom left is Michelle Horner, and bottom left is Jasper Logan.

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

Five Republican candidates are facing off in the Aug. 2 primary for a chance to represent Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Gentry counties in the state's House of Representatives.

Holly Cronk, Michelle Horner, Jeff Farnan, Alan Bennett and Jasper Logan are all running on the Republican side of the District 1 ballot.

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

