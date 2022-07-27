Five Republican candidates are facing off in the Aug. 2 primary for a chance to represent Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Gentry counties in the state's House of Representatives.
Holly Cronk, Michelle Horner, Jeff Farnan, Alan Bennett and Jasper Logan are all running on the Republican side of the District 1 ballot.
Cronk, of Skidmore, Missouri, has been a community organizer and worked to create the Maryville Market. She said that while gun protection and Roe v. Wade are hot topics, there is a continued need to focus on topics such as eminent domain and rural broadband. She said eminent domain is a real issue with the recent moves to establish the Grain Belt Express, a high voltage power line through Missouri.
"We need to not make it so appealing for companies, including big box stores who are famous for claiming eminent domain," Cronk said. "They need to really think twice, and we need to give power back to the little guys up in Northwest Missouri. That's my concern, is my farmers."
Cronk's campaign website says she is anti-abortion and a supporter of the Second Amendment.
Horner, of King City, Missouri, has been involved in multiple Republican initiatives and said she had the motivation to get in the race after issues she saw with education throughout the state. She said she is looking to fully remove school districts from the Common Core program, keep critical race theory out of the classroom and reconsider the No Child Left Behind policy.
"It is time for us parents to step up against special interest groups and do something for our kids because our kids are the No. 1 thing that is overlooked and not thought of in Jeff City," Horner said.
Horner said she is anti-abortion and supports the state's trigger law after she was a single mother with her first son and now is a mother of five.
Farnan, of Stanberry, Missouri, is a small business owner and a school board member at the Jefferson School C-123 School District. He said he knows the area and is looking at an opportunity to improve rural housing as one of his platforms if he went to Jefferson City.
"There are so many people that want to move back to this area ... we have no housing, they can't move back or they're looking ... I think all development housing is a good place to start to get people to come back here," Farnan said.
Farnan said he is anti-abortion and wants to keep the Missouri trigger law the way it is currently set up and does not support any abortions unless there is a concern for the loss of life.
Bennett, of Barnard, Missouri, currently works for the Missouri Department of Transportation and said he would step down from his role if elected. He said his knowledge regarding infrastructure projects could help ensure funding continues to come to Northwest Missouri for roads and bridges.
"I've seen a lot of bridges and roads in the district... I know the Governor dedicated $100 million and $50 million coming towards Northwest Missouri... I've got an insight into keeping the contractors honest and making sure that MODOT follows the promises that they've given us," Bennett said.
Bennett's campaign website says he is anti-abortion and a Second Amendment supporter. He said he looks to be active in his community and make sure he showcases what is happening in Jefferson City.
Jasper Logan, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, is the youngest in the race as he graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 2021. He said he believes his age is a strength as he can connect to younger people.
Logan is a small business owner and served as president of the Republican club at Northwest while working on several campaigns. He said defending the Second Amendment is one of his biggest platforms.
"The government that governs least governs best," Logan said "I don't think the government needs to be involved in every aspect of our lives. I'm all for individual freedom and limited-government, free-market capitalism."
Logan said he would describe himself as the most conservative candidate in the race, but if he would get elected he would try to make sure the Republicans are working together.
Whoever wins the primary will square off against the Democratic candidate Jess Piper of Maryville, Missouri, in the November general election.
