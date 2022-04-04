Tuesday is the municipal general election, and seven city seats are up for grabs. Below is everything you need to know when you go to the polls.
What you need:
Valid form of identification. Usually this is a driver's license or your voter registration card. If you are a student, a student ID issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational school or technical school, located within the state of Missouri, works too.
If you don’t have any of those, you can also bring a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
What council district do you live in:
Pay close attention to this, as your council district may have changed, even if you didn’t move. This is because the city decreased the council districts from five to four and therefore had to make some changes.
The new map splits the city into four quadrants (see map on the right). What district you live in will determine what ballot you receive at your poll.
Where to vote:
There are 15 poll locations throughout the city of St. Joseph. Where you vote Tuesday is determined by the address on your voter registration. If you live in District 1, there are eight different polling locations. District 2, 3 and 4 have five polling locations each.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
To find your polling place, visit the Voter Outreach Center at voterout reach.sos.mo.gov/PRD/Voter Outreach/VOSearch.aspx or call the Buchanan County clerk’s office at 816-271-1412.
What’s on the ballot:
This depends on what district you live in. Everyone will vote on the St. Joseph mayor, council at-large, municipal judge and the St. Joseph School Board candidates. You will only vote for a council district candidate if you live in District 1, 3 or 4. This is because Taylor Crouse won District 2 outright in the primary election.
Mayor and municipal judge are simple, as there are only two options, so you just need to vote for one. At-large city council has six candidates, so you will vote for three of them. The school board has five candidates, and you will vote for two.
Click on your corresponding district to view a sample ballot:
Who are the candidates:
St. Joseph Mayor:
This race pits business expertise against government experience. John Josendale is a lifelong resident of St. Joseph. He worked at Wire Rope and WireCo for more than 47 years, including as its senior vice president and global director of marketing and business development. His opponent, Gary Wilkinson, was a three-term city councilman in St. Joseph, from 1986 to 1998, and the superintendent of streets in University City, Missouri.
News-Press NOW sat down and spoke to Josendale and Wilkinson on a number of topics. Click the links to read the Q&As with them about community appearance, the city’s growth and addressing crime.
Council At-Large:
This race has six candidates vying for only three spots. Half of the candidates are incumbents — Brenda Blessing, Marty Novak and Kent “Spanky” O’Dell. The other half are trying to bring a new face to the council. Two of them — Kenton Randolph and Jeff Schomburg — are local business owners, while Ken Reeder is a current member of the St. Joseph School Board.
To hear what each candidate had to say about blight, safety and the next round of American Rescue Plan Act funds, click here for their Q&A.
District 1:
For voters who live in District 1, your council race is a rematch from four years ago. Incumbent Madison Davis is running against former city councilwoman Pat Jones. To hear what they said about I-229, infrastructure and hike and bike trails, click here for their Q&A.
District 3:
Your options are limited if you live in District 3. Andy Trout is the only candidate who ran, so he will likely win. To learn more about Trout, click here.
District 4:
For voters who live in District 4, your council race also includes an incumbent in Russell Moore. He faces Mike Grimm, who lost to Moore in the primary election four years ago. To hear what they said about vacant storefronts, economic growth and the Midtown neighborhood, click here for their Q&A.
Municipal Judge:
This race includes two candidates with years of court experience. Ted Elo is the current assistant city attorney, while Terri Lowdon is local general practitioner. To hear what they said about limiting crime, addressing appearance and alternative sentencing, click here for their Q&A.
St. Joseph School Board:
Isaura Garcia, Kim Miller, James Kindred, Colby Oyerly and Brenda Steidel are vying for only two spots. They spoke with News-Press NOW about the future leadership of the school district and their initial vision.
