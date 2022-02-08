Municipal judge candidates Ted Elo and Terri Lowdon are moving on to the general election after receiving the most votes in Tuesday’s primary.
Elo, the assistant attorney for the city of St. Joseph, received more than 40% of the votes cast.
“As far as being the top-vote getter? I was extremely surprised and happy,” Elo said. “I hope that I can continue to build upon the momentum to put me in that position for the general election.”
Lowdon, a general law practitioner, wasn’t too far behind with 35% of the votes, eliminating Jason Soper from the race. It was a special day for Lowdon as she was her grandson’s first-ever vote.
But this is only the beginning. Both candidates said they will spend the next two months talking to as many voters as possible.
“I want to get out and see as many people as I possibly can, knowing that I’m somewhat limited and won’t be able to knock on doors,” Elo said. “But that won’t keep me from going to various events that I can get into and see as many people as possible and introduce myself to more people in the community.”
Lowdon said she also plans to talk to as many voters as possible.
“I’m going to be knocking on doors and campaigning hard,” Lowdon said. “Getting out and meeting as many people as I can and get my message out to the voters. I think that once they see the difference between the guy that’s been in City Hall for the last 20 years and somebody that’s been out practicing, I’ll be fine.”
The general election on April 5 will have five races on the ballot, including this municipal judge race.
