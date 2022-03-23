With the changes to St. Joseph's City Council districts, incumbent Russell Moore is now running for District 4 against Mike Grimm in the general election on April 5.
Both candidates sat down with News-Press NOW for a Q&A about vacant businesses, Pear Street and infrastructure.
Note: These interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
How would you address vacant businesses in town, like the empty Kmart in District 4?
Mike Grimm: “Another one is the Belt supermarket at Belt and Mitchell. It's been empty so many years and it's deteriorated so much. I think we have to hold the owners responsible for that. We either need to have them sell the building or bring it up to code. I think if we do that, then we can interest other businesses in either buying or renting the space.”
Russell Moore: “We could do a blight assessment, but the problem with a blight assessment is it could put the city on the hook for actually purchasing the property if it comes back that the blight assessment is actually upheld. If the city is on the hook to buy it, it has to go before a court to determine what the value of the property is. Then there is a mechanism whereby the taxpayers wouldn't be out any money because we could sell it back to a developer as soon as it is brought back to life, so to speak.”
What steps would you take to entice companies to come to St. Joseph?
Grimm: “I think one of the big things that we lack in St. Joe is the skillsets for new businesses. I think we have to work with Hillyard, we have to work with the college, we have to work with maybe a new nonprofit organization to teach those skill sets. One of the problems is we teach kids but we don't teach adults. One of the best ways to move people out of poverty is to educate them.”
Moore: “I think economic incentives, chapter 100s. I think that sales tax reimbursement is an economic incentive, I haven't fully bought into it. I don't think it's used very much. It was used one time for over 10 years. It's just fallen off, so it's expired. But TIFs, I'm not big on TIFs, but if they're used the right way and they don't extend out for a very long period of time, then yeah, TIF is another economic incentive.”
What aspects of infrastructure would you improve?
Grimm: “I think we need to look at some of the things that maybe we're not doing. We need to look certainly at sidewalks along the schools. That's one where I believe that we need to get the St. Joe school district involved to pay part of that cost. But I think that's an area. I think, certainly, the infrastructure. We have a lot of city-owned property that maybe doesn't look or is in good enough shape. Since we choose not to put any money aside for maintenance, maybe we could use some of that money to maintain our own buildings.”
Moore: “This council has done over 100 miles of street resurfacing and repair. I want to include the curbs. It makes no sense that the curbs aren't part of the streets. Our code says otherwise, but I don't like it. I would want to put forth an ordinance to look at that and see if we can get our curbs back in better condition.”
About a year ago, a family of five died on Pear Street, which is under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation. With it being in District 4, what would you like to be done with it?
Grimm: “There's a lot of areas, not just that one, a lot of areas where there's deep ditches, there's concrete left at the sides of the street. I think we need to work with MoDOT. Sometimes it takes a lot of effort to get MoDOT to move. I believe though if we take interest in it if I can make the council interested in it and lead them, I think we can go to MoDOT and get something done.”
Moore: “MoDOT wants to turn Pear Street over to the city. The city doesn’t want it. I have spoken with a few of the staff members. It would create a huge expense to maintain Pear Street. The ditch that caused those deaths was known in my opinion by MoDOT. I personally called the individual in charge of this northwest area. He told me that it was under litigation and really couldn't comment on it and they can't do any improvements because that would indicate that they were at fault.”
What steps would you take to enhance the relationship with the county and the school district?
Grimm: “The county plays a huge role in what we do. But I think one of the things that the city council hasn't done over the years is go to the school district and say, ‘Here's what we expect of you.’ Certainly, they play a huge part, whether it be test scores or schools or when companies look to relocate here. I think it's time for the city council to sit down and figure out what they need from the school district and then go meet with them and certainly tell them what we expect of them.”
Moore: “We work pretty well with the county as is. They work with us. So I want to keep that relationship going. I do want to keep the relationship with the school district and make it better. I just want us to be inclusive and have a better format whereby we can get some positive things done for this city. But one of the things that Hillyard Tech school. That's pretty important. We do need to create an educational environment for those that really don't want to go on to university. They want a skill set, and you can get it out here. That keeps people here too, so I would support that greatly.”
