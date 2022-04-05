Madison Davis and Mike Grimm took the council seats in contested districts 1 and 4, respectively on Tuesday.
Incumbent Madison Davis was reelected in District 1 with more than 57% of the vote. Former city councilwoman Pat Jones received 42%.
Davis spoke to being one of two council members who will be returning for another term.
“I think it just speaks to common sense, the policies and programs that I was able to enact on the council, and it’s something that I think people appreciate,” Davis said.
His next steps are focused on topics he talked about during his campaign as well as building on things he’s worked on as a councilman.
“Look at ways to strengthen our neighborhood, look for opportunities to increase employment opportunities in St. Joseph and look for ways to encourage people who live here currently and who visit to take up residency here and raise a family here in St. Joseph,” Davis said.
In District 4, Grimm won with nearly 57% of the vote, defeating incumbent Russell Moore who had just under 43%.
Grimm said he is excited to join the council and get to work. He wants to battle crime and fix the appearance of the city.
“I’m obviously very excited and humbled by the voters in the fourth district that chose me to be their representative,” Grimm said. “I’ll do everything I can to keep that trust.”
Grimm also said he is looking forward to seeing how the new council members work together.
“Well, a lot of the council members that were elected agreed on a lot of the same things. It’ll be interesting as we go into the budgeting process to see what we can do and save some money in different places to use for the city,” Grimm said.
Davis and Grimm join Taylor Crouse, who won the District 2 race outright in the February primary, and Andy Trout, who ran unopposed for District 3, on the incoming council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.