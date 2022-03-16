The race for St. Joseph City Council District 1 is a rematch from four years ago, as incumbent Madison Davis faces off against former two-term city councilwoman Pat Jones.
For the next Q&A in News-Press NOW’s series leading up to the general election April 5, the District 1 candidates talk about a variety of topics, including I-229, Downtown and Krug Park.
Note: These interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
Although the city council doesn’t make the final decision regarding I-229, what would you like to be done to the double-decker bridge?
Madison Davis: “At the end of the day, what we’ve got to make certain, whatever decision is made, is that we have the same access that we do today. We’ve got to be able to have that access to the stockyards. We’ve got to be able to have that access for the South Side, the North Side, to make those connections to Downtown, just like we’re experiencing today, whether that remains like it is now or if it’s a new structure that MoDOT would plan and put together and construct.”
Pat Jones: “I want it left just like it is. Are there any repairs that need to be made? Yes. But I don’t want it taken down. There’s a lot of people that I know that are farmers that live up north that use that every day to come to St. Joe, so that’s one of the big reasons.”
With the district changes, a portion of District 1 includes Downtown. There has been a lot of growth in the last four years in that area. How would you help continue growth in Downtown?
Davis: “Trying to continue to bring activities and programs and events in that area, whether it be at Coleman Hawkins (Park), whether it be at the Riverfront, whether it be at the Civic Arena. We’ve got to make improvements in those areas so that we can see those attractions. We talked about the Civic Arena, but we’ve got to make some improvements there so that it can be a structure that can continue to have events in the next 5-10 years.”
Jones: “When you’re on the city council, it’s not just your district that you’re caring about. It’s the whole city. How long has the property on Mitchell Avenue where the old green hills market used to be — how long has that been vacant? Forever. We have two, not one, but two former Kmarts sitting vacant. Those are out of District 1, but I still care about what happens to those properties. The owners of those properties do not live in St. Joe, Missouri, so we need to think about a nuisance tax. Whether it’s a business or a piece of property Downtown, up north and wherever, if you can’t get that building up to par, up to code, take them down, demolish them, get them down.”
What improvements can be made to District 1’s infrastructure?
Davis: “For those out-of-town property owners that have property here in St. Joseph, that don’t choose to maintain their property, we were able to successfully find ways to convert some of those administrative penalties over to judgments, so that we can hold it to those property owners. They don’t live here, but they own property here and they don’t care to maintain it. We’ve got to do more to hold those people responsible, wherever they live.”
Jones: “We have the funds now to put sidewalks at all the schools that do not have them. That’s a big priority. That’s my No. 1, because when I went around to get my petition signed, that was the question asked to me the most. ‘Will you please try to get sidewalks at Pershing school?’ I told them all, ‘Yes, I will try.’”
Krug Park was discussed a lot in the last couple of years in reference to a new amphitheater. Would you want Krug Park to be developed? If so, how?
Davis: “Our citizens should be able to go to whatever city of St. Joseph park there is and expect that the things there work and are functioning and that their kids can enjoy a nice safe place to recreate whatever way they choose. So looking at Krug Park, what we did there was the same thing. Let’s get restrooms working, let’s get it to where we can have events here as a community, like it used to be done decades ago.”
Jones: “I want Krug Park opened all summer long, weather permitting. We have enough talent in this town that we could have concerts up there every Sunday night during the summer. No alcohol. I’m not talking about just singing bands. We have enough dance studios in this town that they could perform there, so we need Krug Park opened up in the summer.”
With the new River Bluff hike and bike trails, do you see those kinds of recreational opportunities as a priority for the city?
Davis: “I think everything’s a priority. It all ties together, whether it be homelessness, whether it be jobs, whether it be quality housing, whether it be recreational opportunities. People want to go to a community, they want to be able to spend time with their family, they want to be able to go outdoors, they want to be able to go Downtown, they want to be able to experience the nightlife, whichever way they choose. No matter which of those things it is, if you’re not doing something, somebody else is. If we’re not making improvements, somebody else is making improvements, because they understand that that’s what it takes to build a community.”
Jones: “No, I don’t. I’m all for exercise. I’m all for the bikers. People think, ‘Well, they’re going to get a grant to do that.’ Where does that grant money come from? Taxpayers. So we’re not getting anything from anybody free. There’s better things we can be doing with our money than what we’re doing out there. That’s not to knock anything that’s been done so far, but I think there’s enough going on in this city that we should be more concerned about than biking and hiking.”
To hear more from the city council District 1 candidates on topics including the Riverfront, St. Joseph Avenue and the homeless community, watch their full interviews below or online at newspressnow.com.
