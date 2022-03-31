With the St. Joseph city election taking place Tuesday, mayoral and city council candidates had one last chance to showcase their platforms in a community forum Thursday morning.
Mayoral candidates John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson kicked off the forum.
Josendale and Wilkinson were asked three questions surrounding their campaigns. Josendale spoke specifically to his stance on eliminating red tape.
"You have to go to different departments to get things done," Josendale said. "'Are there ways we can get people to understand that we're here to help, people?' People in city government work for the people of St. Joe."
In terms of crime, Wilkinson said drug addiction is a big factor and is for programs to address crime prevention.
"We recently saw that there was a settlement in the opioid litigation. I think these funds need to be directed into a program that can work with organizations that are already online to help address crime prevention.
There are two candidates competing for District 1. Madison Davis, who is the incumbent, said that certain programs used to revitalize Downtown can be used in other areas.
"We can look at some of those things we had in place for Downtown, whether it be the facade improvement program or community improvement district, and expand those areas to not just St. Joseph's Avenue but South Side and different areas," Davis said.
Pat Jones, Davis' opponent, noted a previous program where Habitat for Humanity gave out paint to repair buildings. She said while this would be the responsibility of business owners, paint could help with the image of properties on streets such as St. Joseph Avenue.
"We all know appearance is very important, and we lost that. People don't care how their buildings look anymore, so I would say we get involved with the owners of the property and do everything possible to help them get to that place back at least halfway decent," Jones said.
Mike Grimm and Russell Moore are competing for the District 4 seat, and one topic discussed was abandoned properties. Moore said a blight assessment would be expensive and the city could be on the hook for the costs.
"It will be an eminent domain condition, which would be the last thing I'd want to do, but I would like to have a conversation with these individuals (property owners)," Moore said.
Grimm said the issue could be handled in various ways.
"Maybe the answer is to require the parking lots be kept up, lighting from dusk till dawn, make it more difficult, so maybe they would quit using it as a tax write-off," Grimm said.
Six at-large candidates are competing for three spots. Three incumbents, Brenda Blessing, Kent "Spanky" O'Dell and Marty Novak, are running for reelection
O'Dell said he believes the council did a good job during the pandemic, and he thinks there were solid steps taken in the city over his last term on the council.
"I wouldn't change anything, because if I want a dog on my porch, I want the same dogs that just went through the four years that just happened," O'Dell said.
Novak said St. Joseph is a great city, but there are always things that need to improve, and he believes he can build off of his last four years.
"I've worked hard the past four years on council, trying to bring fresh representation and new ideas to St. Joe and the city council. I'm very involved in meeting with St. Joseph citizens, businesses, organizations and groups," Novak said.
Blessing acknowledges a drug problem in St. Joseph and said resources need to be used to help.
"There are two pressing things that are really concerned in talking about crime, and I think that gets to drug abuse and mental health," Blessing said. "I think something that we could possibly do is work with those groups of people. I also think we need more police officers."
The newcomers include Kenneth Reeder, Kenton Randolph and Jeff Schomburg, who expressed initiatives they would like to bring to the council.
Reeder discussed a desire to focus on local issues, such as parks and sewer rates.
"Concentrate on us here locally, let's fix those things ... those international issues are good to speculate, but we're not unique from anybody in those things," Reeder said.
Reeder, who is currently on the school board, indicated he would not be running for council if he couldn't do both to the full capacity.
Schomburg said it is important to support businesses and fill staffing shortages.
"You got a lot of great minds in St. Joe and a lot of great ideas to help the small business and help out the current businesses with the staffing, and it's all about communication, taking care of one another and helping each other out."
Randolph said St. Joseph has to work on infrastructure, beautification and crime.
"We need to focus on the core of St. Joseph and make St. Joseph a beautiful place."
Voters will get a chance to make their selections Tuesday in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.