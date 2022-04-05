Buchanan County local elections are in full swing, with St. Joseph residents taking to the polls to support their candidates of choice.
County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said she believes the city will see a voter turnout of about 25%.
"After the 11 o'clock call-ins, we were at a 5.6% turnout, so we are kind of on track for the 25% prediction," she said.
According to Baack-Garvey, this year's numbers are expected to line up with previously recorded turnouts, specifically, results from four years ago.
"They usually mirror each other pretty solidly. Four years ago, we hit 24.82%, so that's why I predicted about a 25% turnout, so they usually do mirror each other, it just depends what's on the ballot," she said.
Despite being on pace to meet expectations, Baack-Garvey said she wishes for higher participation from across the county.
"April municipals are always lower turnout just because it's a local election. Unfortunately, people don't go out to vote for your local officials which, to me, are the most important ones to vote for," she said. "Everyone likes to show up for the federal, general (and) presidential elections, all those."
Voters can cast their ballots until 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.