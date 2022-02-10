The results from Tuesday night's municipal primary election are official.
The only question mark over these last two days was whether Kenton Randolph received enough votes to be the second person in the council at-large race to be automatically elected to office. However, he remains eight votes short.
"I'm grateful to this community for its outstanding support," Randolph said in a text message. "I'm very proud voters came out to support me, and I look forward to building more relationships as we move to the general election in April. We're going in the right direction, and I look forward to a lot of great things to come for St. Joe!"
The other results remain the same as reported when ballots were counted Tuesday night. John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson were the top finishers in the mayoral race and will move on to the general election.
Randy Schultz is the only candidate in the council at-large race automatically elected to office after receiving more votes than 50% of the total ballots cast. This meant that both Andy Montee and Carl Jennings were eliminated from the race. The other six candidates — Kenton Randolph, Marty Novak, Jeff Schomburg, Brenda Blessing, Kenneth Reeder and Kent "Spanky" O'Dell — move on to the general election in April, where three of them will win seats.
Taylor Crouse dominated the council District 2 race with more than 63% of the votes and was automatically elected.
Ted Elo and Terri Lowdon were the top two vote-getters in the municipal judge race and will face off in the general election April 5.
