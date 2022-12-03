People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks remotely to an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Nov. 19 in Las Vegas. As the former president seeks another bid for the White House, some local Republicans are saying it’s time to cut ties with him.
Buchanan County Republicans and even those in Washington, D.C., are grappling with how to move the party forward, and who should lead that effort.
House Republicans still are trying to figure out who will lead their new slim majority. Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy won his party’s nomination to be the next speaker, 188-31, according to the Associated Press. However, McCarthy will need to get to 218 when the new House votes on the floor in January.
This is just one example of the disagreements amongst GOP members. The chairman of the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee said that needs to change.
“The Republican Party needs to unify,” Steven Griegert said.
How that unification happens is the question.
Former President Donald Trump announced he is running again for the nation's highest office in 2024, something that has generated mixed reactions from GOP members. Even his former vice president spoke out against Trump’s announcement.
“I honestly believe that we’ll have better choices come 2024,” Mike Pence said.
Others welcomed Trump back to the stage.
“I like his policies and I like how tough he is,” said Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama.
A similar discussion is taking place within the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee. Shawn Harper is an elected committee man in Ward 2. He wants the party to move away from Trump.
“I'm part of the GOP who's working to restore the GOP, and your Trumpian echo chamber is no longer effective,” Harper said.
Harper supported Trump in 2016, he said.
“I thought, ‘Man, this guy's a firebrand,’” Harper said.
However, shortly after Trump assumed office, Harper said his opinion changed.
“(Trump) brought nastiness, ugliness and troll behavior to politics,” Harper said.
Griegert said Trump is the party’s leader, but he acknowledges the mixed opinions on Trump in Buchanan County.
“Buchanan County, it is a split. Some people like Trump's policies but don't like Trump. That's their prerogative,” Griegert said. “Others, like me, like Trump a lot. As far as I'm concerned, (the 2024 election) is his to lose.”
Instead of focusing on the person in charge, Griegert said the GOP should be looking at the issues.
“The focus should be on bread-and-butter issues, on strong national economic policies, strong foreign policy and closing the border,” Griegert said.
Despite the disagreement on the influence Trump should have in Buchanan County politics moving forward, both Griegert and Harper agree on the need to work together.
The Missouri GOP’s executive director reflected on former president Ronald Reagan’s 80/20 rule, meaning that a person who agrees with you 80% of the time is an ally.
“The state party likes to listen to these people and kind of find what's the common ground that everybody's talking about,” Charlie Dalton said.
Buchanan County Republicans said working together also means reaching across the aisle.
“Answers are found in the middle,” Harper said. “Let's call it purple: red and blue. There's a good sliver of purple in there. That's where the answers are, and that's where the victories are.”
Griegert echoed Harper’s sentiment, adding that bipartisanship is important, especially locally.
“What we need in this country are two strong political parties who work together for the betterment of the nation and the state in the county. So, Republicans and Democrats have to work together,” Griegert said.
Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook is the only Democratic commissioner for the county, and is currently one of just three elected Democrats working in the courthouse right now. He said county public servants regularly compromise amongst themselves — regardless of their party affiliation.
“I think that's good for this community and good for this county, that we do work together, and we work across the aisle,” Hook said.
Hook added that teamwork ultimately helps the community.
