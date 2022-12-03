Trump's long-teased White House bid is low key in 1st week

People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks remotely to an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Nov. 19 in Las Vegas. As the former president seeks another bid for the White House, some local Republicans are saying it’s time to cut ties with him.

 File photo | Associated Press

Buchanan County Republicans and even those in Washington, D.C., are grappling with how to move the party forward, and who should lead that effort.

House Republicans still are trying to figure out who will lead their new slim majority. Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy won his party’s nomination to be the next speaker, 188-31, according to the Associated Press. However, McCarthy will need to get to 218 when the new House votes on the floor in January.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.