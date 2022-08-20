Vertical currently can sell only to those with a state-issued medical card to purchase marijuana. If Amendment 3, which is on the November ballot, passes, recreational sales for adults would begin in February 2023.
Operators at St. Joseph’s two local dispensaries said they are excited to see an amendment that would allow full legalization of marijuana in Missouri on the ballot this fall.
On Nov. 8, Missourians will have the option to vote on Amendment 3 to allow the recreational use of marijuana. A group called Legal Missouri 2022 gained nearly 400,000 signatures to place the issue on the ballot.
Chris McHugh, CEO and president of Vertical, which has a dispensary at 908 N. Belt Highway as well as a cultivation facility on the east side of town, said this is a big opportunity for the business.
“We are, we’re very passionate about this product and about this industry and we want to share it with as many people as possible,” McHugh said. “It would also be a big deal for us because there just aren’t enough patients in Missouri to support the dispensaries that are here right now. We’ve been waiting for this for a while and we think it just makes the business viable and we want to be around for a while.”
Jericho Heese, director of marketing and retail at Fresh Karma Dispensaries, which operates at 2221 N. Belt Highway, said full legalization would allow the business to be more accessible to customers.
“The first thing it means for us is easy access for patients,” Heese said. “We know there’s a lot of patients still out there that don’t have their medical card. We know it’s kind of a tough process. The state has tried to make it as easy as possible but there’s a lot of people that still have some worries. It’d be very nice to get to that point where it’s 21 and up and we can make sure and get you taken care of.”
Currently, all dispensaries in Missouri require a state-issued medical card to purchase marijuana. McHugh said if the amendment passes, recreational sales for adults 21 and older would begin in February 2023.
“On that first day, you could walk right in and give us a state-issued ID,” McHugh said. “It doesn’t matter what state you’re from, you don’t have to be a resident of Missouri. You could be from anywhere and as long as you’re 21 years or older, you can come on in and you can buy anything you want up to three ounces a day.”
Heese said Amendment 3 would greatly impact their business.
“We’re going to see a tremendous influx of sales, new patients and new people wanting to try new items, which is very exciting,” Heese said. “But I think it also drives us to be able to do more in the community, to be able to give back more, to be able to do more programs, more sales and things like that.”
McHugh said Vertical Dispensary was a sign-up location for Legal Missouri 2022.
“People have been coming in here for about a year and signing the petition to get it onto the ballot, which has happened now,” McHugh said. “We’re very grateful to all those people who came into our facility, came into our dispensary and signed that petition.”
While Fresh Karma Dispensaries did not participate in the petition signing, Heese said he’s pleased that Amendment 3 is on the ballot.
“We were definitely hopeful that one of these bills were going to be able to make the ballot,” Heese said. “To see and hear that news about a week ago was definitely good news to hear.”
Both local dispensaries remain optimistic about business if Amendment 3 is passed in November.
