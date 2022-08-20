Operators at St. Joseph’s two local dispensaries said they are excited to see an amendment that would allow full legalization of marijuana in Missouri on the ballot this fall.

On Nov. 8, Missourians will have the option to vote on Amendment 3 to allow the recreational use of marijuana. A group called Legal Missouri 2022 gained nearly 400,000 signatures to place the issue on the ballot.

