By Tuesday night, St. Joseph could have all new faces on the city council, as seven seats are up for grabs.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey is predicting a 25% turnout at the polls, which is a similar percentage to the general municipal election in 2018. A variety of candidates for both municipal offices and school board seats could bring out voters, she said.
“It could increase the turnout, for sure, especially with every race pretty much being contested here in the city and St. Joe school district,” Baack-Garvey said. “So it could definitely boost the percentage up to 30% to 35%. You just never know on election day.”
The election sites open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 7 p.m. Voters must bring a valid form of identification, like a driver's license or voter registration card.
The municipal judge seat is open with current judge John Boeh retiring after nearly 20 years on the bench. Assistant city attorney Ted Elo and general practitioner Terri Lowdon are vying for the empty seat.
The city's council's District 1 and District 4 races are contested, as Andy Trout is running unopposed in District 3 and Taylor Crouse won District 2 outright in the primary election. District 1 pits incumbent Madison Davis against former councilwoman Pat Jones — a rematch from the last municipal election. The District 4 race is between incumbent Russell Moore and Mike Grimm.
Six at-large candidates will duke it out for three open seats after Randy Schultz won one of the spots in the primary election. Three of the six candidates are incumbents — Brenda Blessing, Marty Novak and Kent “Spanky” O’Dell. Of the three newcomers, Kenton Randolph and Jeff Schomburg are business owners, while the other candidate, Kenneth Reeder, is a member of the St. Joseph School Board.
The final city race will determine the new mayor of St. Joseph. John Josendale, a former executive at Wire Rope and WireCo, wants to grow the business industry and improve communication. His opponent, Gary Wilkinson, a former city councilman, wants to re-energize the community and fix the city’s infrastructure.
On the ballot are also five candidates — Isaura Garcia, Colby Oyerly, Kim Miller, James Kindred Sr. and Brenda Steidel — vying for two open St. Joseph School Board seats, which usually increases turnout too.
“It always helps the turnout as well just because it's our local schools,” Baack-Garvey said. “We have to support those people that are going to represent the school districts, so those are just as important as well.”
While the candidates on the ballot play a role in voter turnout, Mother Nature also has an effect. It could rain Tuesday, which can put a damper on the number of voters.
“That's your typical April election,” Baack-Garvey said. “You're going to see rain, but just bring an umbrella and go out and vote.”
