Buchanan County Judge Kate Schaefer has denied Kenton Randolph's petition for a vote recount.
At-large candidate Randolph filed a petition this past weekend challenging the municipal primary election results and asking the Buchanan County court to “suspend all action on the office until the contest has been determined.”
Randolph argued that undervotes should not be counted, therefore decreasing the total number of ballots cast and likely giving him an outright win in the race without having to continue campaigning for the April general election.
The city of St. Joseph argued that an undervote is still in fact a vote and that Randolph’s petition doesn’t consider the true intent of the voters.
Both the county and the city will now prepare for the general election April 5, where voters will choose between six at-large candidates.
