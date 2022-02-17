Buchanan County Judge Kate Schaefer denied Kenton Randolph's petition for a primary election recount.
At-large candidate Randolph filed the petition this past weekend challenging the municipal primary election results and asking the Buchanan County court to “suspend all action on the office until the contest has been determined.”
Randolph’s attorney Gregg Larson argued that undervotes, specifically ballots where voters did not choose any at-large candidate should not be counted in the final tally. This would decrease the total number of ballots cast, and with being eight votes short, would have likely given Randolph an outright win without having to campaign for the April general election.
“We believe that there are some ballots that should not have been included in the number and that there would have been sufficient ballots that Mr. Randolph would have had majority and not gone to the general,” Larson said. “There wasn't a ‘none of the above’ option on the (ballot) and that's effectively what somebody is doing by not voting.”
Joe Lauber, the attorney representing the city of St. Joseph, said undervotes, even completely blank ballots, are the intention of the voters and should still count as a vote. He cited Missouri Statute 115.453(3) for this argument that states, “No ballot containing any proper votes shall be rejected for containing fewer marks than are authorized by law.”
“If a person makes an effort to go to the polls and if they choose to have no votes or not select a candidate, (the council) felt like that should be heard,” Lauber said.
This includes the seven voters who turned in completely blank ballots.
The county simply stated its job in this matter is to run the election and provide the final numbers. It is up to the city to interpret its own charter and apply the numbers how they see fit.
“My job is just to run the election for the entity and provide the results to that entity,” said Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey. “What they do with them, that's up to them.”
The ordinance in question states, “In the event a candidate in a primary election receives a vote from a majority of the voters casting votes in that primary election, he or she shall be declared elected.”
After Randolph’s filed petition, it was the judge’s job to determine what constitutes a “majority of the voters casting votes.”
After the arguments from the three parties, Shaefer took about 10 minutes to deliberate. When she came back into the courtroom, she denied Randolph’s petition.
She said her initial confusion was whether the seven completely blank ballots were removed from the total number, which would make the results for each race inconsistent.
For example, if the seven blank ballots were excluded, why weren't any blank ballots in the at-large race also rejected? But this was not the case. Instead, the seven blank ballots are included in the undervote count and each race was consistent in the tallying of the numbers.
“If a voter makes a deliberate effort to go to the polls and enters their ballot that has blanks on it, the court finds under the statute, under all of the statutes, that specifically that ballot with proper votes cannot be rejected for containing fewer marks than are authorized,” Shaefer said. “It’s the voters' intent and will on what they're doing on their ballot, negative vote or positive vote, and how they want their voice to be heard.”
Randolph was not at the hearing but provided a statement via text message:
“I appreciate the court looking into this issue and respect the court’s decision. I believe the city ordinance, as currently written, is vague. At the end of the day, regardless of political leanings, we all should want clear and fair elections that are easy to understand. I look forward to running in the general election and serving the City of St. Joseph.”
The city council can now certify the election results, and the county will prepare for the general election, where voters will choose between six at-large candidates.
(1) comment
Great coverage, thanks for being in the court room and getting the quotes.
Great clarity.
