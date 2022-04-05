VOTING POLL (copy)

John Josendale is the new mayor of St. Joseph. He won with about 54% of the votes.

Of the six at-large council candidates, Marty Novak, Kenton Randolph and Jeff Schomburg won.

The District 1 winner is Madison Davis.

The District 3 winner is Andy Trout, who ran unopposed.

The District 4 winner is Mike Grimm.

The new municipal judge is Ted Elo.

