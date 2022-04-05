John Josendale is the new mayor of St. Joseph. He won with about 54% of the votes.
Of the six at-large council candidates, Marty Novak, Kenton Randolph and Jeff Schomburg won.
The District 1 winner is Madison Davis.
The District 3 winner is Andy Trout, who ran unopposed.
The District 4 winner is Mike Grimm.
The new municipal judge is Ted Elo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.