After four years in office, incumbent candidates for at-large City Council are encountering voter resistance heading into the April general election.
Multiple incumbents struggled in the at-large primary race on Feb. 8. City Councilman Marty Novak finished third, the highest of the three incumbents in the race. But he only had about 350 votes more than the fifth-place candidate, Brenda Blessing, another incumbent. City Councilman Kent O’Dell ended up in seventh of the nine at-large candidates.
With Randy Schultz’s outright win in the primary, only six at-large candidates are moving on to the general election on April 5, with just three being elected. This means if the results stood from the primary, Novak, who currently serves as the District 2 councilman, would be the only incumbent to win an at-large seat.
The results of the primary seem to indicate voters want change on the council. Despite the difficulties of the last four years, the incumbents are proud of what they accomplished, from the parks tax to the Bonds to Bridges program. This is why O'Dell said he was surprised by the primary results.
“In my opinion, we've made great strides in improving the city. The city’s making a direction that we all want to go," O’Dell said. "It just seems that the city wants this serious change and wants to change everybody out, like they have the magic wand to finish and accomplish and make the world better, but it's not how it works.”
Novak said being an incumbent is a “double-edged sword.” It gives candidates name recognition. Blessing also said incumbents have four years to implement their platform, so voters know what to expect.
“People know your vote,” Blessing said. “They know what your concerns are, they know what you stood on before. That can either help you or hurt you. I hope it's helping us because they can go back and look at the successes that the council has had.”
But an incumbent's record is also at the mercy of situations out of his or her control. No other St. Joseph council has faced a pandemic and two floods.
“We had to make some really, really hard choices that weren't very popular,” Novak said. “Look at what we've been fighting the last two years. There's challenges, but the work didn't stop. That's the important thing.”
Blessing said she isn’t worried about the primary results. In the 2018 primary election, she finished fifth before coming in first in the general election three months later.
“It just kind of shows you where you need to do your work within certain precincts and places,” Blessing said of the primary results.
The remaining district races each have incumbents too. Madison Davis is running again for District 1 against Pat Jones, while Russell Moore is running in District 4 against Mike Grimm. Neither race needed a primary election run-off.
For the next month, the incumbents said they will be talking to more people throughout town and continuing to finish their current term on a good note.
“I'm going to continue to do my job as a councilman,” Novak said. “That's very important as my primary concern, addressing the concerns of the citizens as they arrive, doing what I can do but also getting out and talking to as many people as possible.”
