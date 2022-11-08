U.S. Rep. Sam Graves won re-election Tuesday to the U.S. House seat he has held for two decades.
Graves, a Tarkio Republican, was leading Democrat Henry Martin, of Kansas City, with all but two counties reporting in District 6. Graves was leading with 69% of the vote in a district that leans Republican and stretches from the Missouri to the Mississippi rivers. The district includes St. Joseph.
Graves was first elected to Congress in 2000.
The congressman, the ranking Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, now waits to see if the GOP can take control of the House. That would put him in position for the chairmanship of the influential committee.
“I am humbled and grateful that the people of North Missouri have placed their trust in me. This is the honor of a lifetime and one that I don’t take for granted,” Graves said. “Our country is once again at a crossroads with record inflation, soaring energy prices and increasing crime. It’s critical that we rein in the harmful spending and reckless policies of the Biden Administration. I look forward to continuing to be a voice for North Missouri over the next two years.”
Graves, a lifelong resident of Tarkio, is a small businessman and sixth-generation family farmer.
