Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign exactly two years after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with a video targeting current U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley for his actions that day.
Hawley was photographed fist-pumping pro-Trump supporters as he walked into the Capitol to certify the 2020 election. This was before the crowd pushed past barriers. During the Jan. 6 congressional investigation, video was released showing Hawley running away from the Senate chamber during the insurrection.
“Maybe you’d better recognize him running for his life a few hours later. I swear, this coward is always running from something,” Kunce said in the political advertisement he posted on Twitter months after losing his Democratic primary.
On January 6, 2021, Josh Hawley showed us he’s a fraud and a coward.
Missourians deserve a U.S. Senator who’s willing to stand and fight. That’s why I’ve decided to take him on. pic.twitter.com/VbN1SuqPFU
Kunce told News-Press NOW he launched his campaign on Jan. 6 because he feels like it was the day Hawley showed Missourians that “he’s all he cares about.”
“I want to change who has power in the country, and you know, I want to take it back for everyday people,” Kunce said. “I think people in Missouri, they’re tired of having the politicians just betray them over and over again for their own power.”
In the western-themed video, Kunce frames himself as a populist marine veteran who grew up in an economically disadvantaged family in Jefferson City.
“When things get tough, Missourians deserve a U.S. senator who will stand up for them, not run away. That’s why I’m running to replace Josh Hawley because we couldn’t be more different,” Kunce said in his video.
He then compared himself to Hawley, who Kunce said he considers to have been born with a silver spoon.
“He had everything handed to him on a silver platter and he still can’t do the right thing for the people in Missouri. And in my opinion, that’s because he doesn’t understand how most of us live,” Kunce told News-Press NOW. “I grew up in this great working-class neighborhood in Jeff City, Missouri, where nobody had any money but they all took care of each other.”
Kunce explained that his neighbors helped his family to get by, from helping buy groceries or delivering meals.
“They brought more tuna casserole by the house that we could ever eat. I swear, I’m never gonna eat another tuna casserole in my life, but it was pretty sweet at the time. And then, you know, they just kept continuing to take care of us,” Kunce said.
St. Joseph reminds Kunce of his hometown.
“I’ve been to St. Joe several times. I went there a lot during the last campaign,” Kunce said. “It’s another river town, and the neighborhood I grew up in Jeff City, it’s been left behind, man. The place has just been left behind. St. Joe has, too.”
Kunce previously ran for Sen. Roy Blunt’s open seat in 2022 but lost his Democratic primary to Trudy Busch Valentine by nearly 5 percentage points.
Hawley has filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to be a U.S. senator for Missouri again.
Kyle Plotkin, a spokesperson for Hawley’s campaign provided News-Press NOW with a written statement.
“We welcome this desperate woke activist to yet another political race. He just barely finished losing his last one. Maybe he’s running in the wrong state,” Plotkin wrote.
Hawley challenged Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill in 2018 and won by more than 5 percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.