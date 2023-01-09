Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign exactly two years after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with a video targeting current U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley for his actions that day.

Hawley was photographed fist-pumping pro-Trump supporters as he walked into the Capitol to certify the 2020 election. This was before the crowd pushed past barriers. During the Jan. 6 congressional investigation, video was released showing Hawley running away from the Senate chamber during the insurrection.

