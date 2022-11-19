Jerry Kinzie

Jerry Kinzie waits in the cold for a city bus to take him to a grocery store. He said he didn’t bother to vote in part because he didn’t have a driver’s license on Election Day.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

After years of bruising debate over the disenfranchisement of voters, Missourians were required to show photo identification in the November general election.

In Buchanan County, there’s finally some clarity on the impact of a photo ID requirement. Two ballots were rejected because voters in Buchanan County did not have a photo ID and the provisional ballot was not accepted. That amounts to 0.008% of the 25,000 ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election. By comparison, there were more blank ballots — eight — that were turned in without any candidates being selected.

