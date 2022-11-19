After years of bruising debate over the disenfranchisement of voters, Missourians were required to show photo identification in the November general election.
In Buchanan County, there’s finally some clarity on the impact of a photo ID requirement. Two ballots were rejected because voters in Buchanan County did not have a photo ID and the provisional ballot was not accepted. That amounts to 0.008% of the 25,000 ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election. By comparison, there were more blank ballots — eight — that were turned in without any candidates being selected.
“I wasn’t really surprised,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk. “When I’m at the polling places helping, they usually have their driver’s license. So I wasn’t too concerned about it.”
The Missouri Secretary of State’s office won’t be able to provide a statewide assessment of the new law’s impact until early next month when county election officials submit their final reports to Jefferson City. But for two Northwest Missouri counties, the disruption from the ID requirement was remarkably limited given the controversy the issue generated in a 2016 statewide ballot issue, countless legislative debates and a case that went all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court.
In Buchanan County, 47 voters did not present photo identification at the polling place, Baack-Garvey said. A new state law, enacted this year, allows Missourians without a photo ID to submit a provisional ballot that gets counted if their signature matches the one on the voter registration card on file. Baack-Garvey said her office accepted 45 of the 47 provisional ballots.
“I think that’s pretty good,” Baack-Garvey said. “Nine out of 10 people already have their driver’s license with them.”
In Nodaway County, 19 of 20 provisional ballots were accepted. In an email, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton said her office made a strong push to inform voters of the new law before Election Day, but some still expressed frustration at not being able to use the old voter ID cards. Those cards did not include a photo.
“This is the most provisional ballots I’ve ever seen while I’ve been in office,” Patton wrote.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Republican who supported photo ID, said he’s not surprised that few ballots were rejected and the election appeared to go smoothly. In his work as a county election official in Andrew County, he noticed that most voters have been presenting a driver’s license at polling sites for years.
“I’ve always wondered what the concern was about,” said Hegeman, noting that the state will provide a free photo ID to those without a driver’s license. “I always thought it was a great way to secure elections and give people comfort in the security of elections.”
Not everyone is thrilled with the photo ID law. In St. Joseph, 75-year-old Jerry Kinzie headed into Election Day with no driver’s license or photo ID because his wallet was stolen. He did not vote in the election.
”I don’t like it because it’s prejudice,” Kinzie said while waiting for a bus in Downtown St. Joseph. “I didn’t get to vote because of it. And I really wanted to vote on a couple of amendments they had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.