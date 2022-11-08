Farnan, Boyd and Hurlbert win state rep races

Republicans Jeff Farnan, Mazzie Boyd and Josh Hurlbert have won the state representative spots for Districts 1, 2 and 8, respectively.
Farnan won the District 1 seat with 75.2% of the votes. That district includes Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway counties.
Farnan lives in Nodaway County where he works as a cattle farmer. He has been married for 33 years and has five sons. Farnan is also a business owner and involved with the Jefferson school board.
"I'm really excited about this opportunity to represent Northwest Missouri," Farnan said. "I would like to thank everyone who supported me during the campaign. Iknow that I have big shoes to fill with Allen Andrews coming out. I look forward to serving as District 1 state rep. I've said this before, but I'm willing to talk with anyone, any of my constituents. It doesn't matter if you voted for me or not, I'm ready to listen to anyone's concerns or issues."
Boyd took 82.1% of votes in District 2 with only Grundy County's results still pending. That district also includes Caldwell, Daviess, Harrison and Worth counties.
Boyd is a 23-year-old north Missouri native from a long line of family farmers, with her being the fifth generation. She is also a Missouri Western State University graduate.
"I'm just truly humbled that the constituents of District 2 have chosen me," Boyd said. "I'm just so thankful to God and to Jesus for this victory. I've been talking to other legislators and former legislators and trying to read as many books as possible. I'm just trying to get some of my bills that I have ideas for ready to hopefully be able to file in December."
Boyd worked for President Donald Trump on his reelection campaign. Following her stint at the White House, Boyd worked for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia before returning home to Northwest Missouri.
Hurlbert won 68% of the votes in District 8, which includes parts of Clinton and Clay counties. He served on the House general laws, transportation and workforce development committees.
“I'm just honored and humbled that the voters would send me back to Jefferson City," Hurlbert said. "I think that voters spoke very loudly tonight that they are opposed to a radical leftist agenda and that we have our marching orders as Republicans to empower parents to give them the choices they need for their school options, to fight inflation and to do everything we can to help create jobs and bring jobs here to Missouri.”
Hurlbert grew up in Kearney before moving to Smithville, where he currently lives with his wife and three children.
Incumbent Republicans Dean VanSchoiack, who represents District 9's Andrew, Clinton and Dekalb counties, District 10 Rep. Bill Falkner of St. Joseph, District 11's Brenda Shields of Buchanan County and Sean Pouche, who represents District 13, which includes portions of Buchanan and Platte counties, were unopposed and will return to Jefferson City for new two-year terms.
