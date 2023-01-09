Court seal

This photo shows the state seal in the Buchanan County Courthouse, near the clerk's office. The clerk's office plans to receive new voting equipment in March. It will be used for the April election.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

The election calendar may show a lull in early 2023, but Buchanan County officials are planning for things to heat up.

The Buchanan County Commission has signed off on $270,000 in new election equipment, including 25 vote-counting machines, to be used for the first time in the April 4 general municipal election. This will replace voting equipment that the county purchased in 2015.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.