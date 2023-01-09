The election calendar may show a lull in early 2023, but Buchanan County officials are planning for things to heat up.
The Buchanan County Commission has signed off on $270,000 in new election equipment, including 25 vote-counting machines, to be used for the first time in the April 4 general municipal election. This will replace voting equipment that the county purchased in 2015.
“We’re going to try them out in April,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk. “It’s a good election to do that because usually it’s a lower turnout.”
The county will purchase $83,910 in new tablet devices from a company called Election Systems and Software out of Omaha, Nebraska. Election judges use the devices to check in voters at the polling sites on Election Day.
Another $186,150 will be used to buy 25 vote-counting machines — enough for each precinct plus a spare or two — from Unisyn Voting Solutions. That company is headquartered in California but has a vendor in Clinton, Missouri.
Baack-Garvey said voters will notice little difference at the polls. They still will fill out ovals and feed the ballots into an optical scanning machine. She said the main difference with this system is that it’s smaller and easier for election workers to transport — much like televisions, computers and other consumer electronics have become more lightweight but also more powerful.
“It’s the same process,” she said. “Everything about the election is the same as it always will be.”
Baack-Garvey said Unisyn has a good track record of keeping the equipment updated and in compliance with federal regulations. The equipment will not be connected to the internet, she said. State law requires voting equipment to be “air gapped,” meaning it is not connected to the internet.
On its website, Unisyn said it was the first election equipment supplier to provide an “end-to-end” voting system to the Department of Homeland Security to perform vulnerability and penetration testing.
