The St. Joseph City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to direct its law firm on how to proceed in a court hearing Thursday regarding the results of last week's primary election.
At-large candidate Kenton Randolph filed a petition this past weekend challenging the municipal primary election results and asking the Buchanan County court to “suspend all action on the office until the contest has been determined.”
Randolph argues that undervotes should decrease the total number of ballots cast, likely giving him an outright win in the race without having to continue campaigning for the April general election.
The council voted 5-1 — with Madison Davis dissenting and Brian Myers, Kent O'Dell and Gary Roach absent — to advocate against Randolph that an undervote is in fact a vote.
The city's legal counsel will prepare to argue that Randolph's petition doesn't consider the true intent of the voters.
A hearing in the case will be held in front of Buchanan County Judge Kate Schaefer at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
