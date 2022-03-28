Municipal judge and school board candidates faced important questions at Monday’s Chamber of Commerce public forum at Stoney Creek Inn.
Three of the five candidates vying for the two open spots on the school board were in attendance — Isaura Garcia, Kim Miller and Colby Oyerly. Candidates James Kindred and Brenda Seidel were absent from the forum.
With two seats empty and the April 5 general election just a week away, the candidates in attendance answered questions submitted by the public.
“I would like to help our community grow, and I think there’s so much potential in our community, and I would love to be a part of the growth,” Garcia said.
Candidates also touched on building trust between the community and the school board.
“There’s not much that this board can do to change the attitudes in the community other than live transparent lives and do the work that the school board is called to do,” said candidate Kim Miller during the forum.
School board hopefuls also spoke to changes in special education and teacher retention. Maintaining positive, long-term teacher/student relationships is a change Oyerly said he would like to see.
“We have the quality staff, and if we can keep them, we need to figure out a way to make sure that they’re staying in these schools,” Oyerly said.
The two school board candidates will inherit the responsibility of choosing the replacement for incumbent superintendent Doug Van Zyl.
Municipal judge candidates Terri Lowdon and Ted Elo took the stage after the school board candidates. They discussed a variety of topics such as the effectiveness of the probation system, if homeless courts should be brought back to the city and if municipal courts can help change community appearance.
In addition to the municipal judge and school board, voters also will choose winners for mayor and several council seats on April 5.
