JUDGE MARQUART

Keith Marquart was one of the rare Buchanan County Republicans elected to office in 1990 but now the trend is commonplace.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Fifth Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge Keith Marquart was one of the rare Republicans elected to a political position in 1990 in Buchanan County. Now after more than 30 years on the bench, he’s retiring with nearly every elected position in the courthouse filled by a Republican.

“Back in the day when I first started in politics, there were no Republican candidates,” Marquart said. “It was very odd to have a Republican on the ballot. When I filed as a Republican, it was absolutely unheard of.”

graphic

The number of elected Democrats locally has declined slowly since 2002, as Buchanan County becomes a Republican stronghold.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.