Every two years, every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is on the ballot. This year, 435 districts will be decided, potentially resetting the balance of power that is currently tipped in favor of the Democrats.

KMIZ Election 22 - FS Map MO Districts

The number of seats each state gets is based on population. Congressional district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years to reflect the latest population numbers from the U.S. Census.

Missouri congressional district No. 5
Districts 1-4
Boone County

Missouri congressional districts

