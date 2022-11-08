Live broadcasts Monday - Friday 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 5:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The most recent newscast repeats when we are not live. All times are central and subject to change based on special events programming such as sporting events or awards shows.
Every two years, every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is on the ballot. This year, 435 districts will be decided, potentially resetting the balance of power that is currently tipped in favor of the Democrats.
The number of seats each state gets is based on population. Congressional district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years to reflect the latest population numbers from the U.S. Census.
In May of this year, Missouri’s new map was signed into law, formalizing boundaries for the state’s eight districts; both CNN Race Ratings and FiveThirtyEight.com show six districts favoring Republicans and two favoring Democrats. The two blue districts are home to Missouri’s largest cities, St. Louis and Kansas City — districts one and five, respectively.
Current boundary lines for district five extend into Ray, Lafayette and Saline counties. New district boundaries shrink the district considerably, comprising only parts of Jackson and Clay counties.
In mid-Missouri, Boone County, which used to be entirely within the state’s fourth district boundary, is now split in two. Voters in the northern part of the county remain in district four, but those in the southern part are now part of the third congressional district.
The city of Columbia is also split down the middle. The district dividing line runs north of Interstate 70 west of city limits, then dips south to run along Broadway through the city. For reference, Stephens Lake Park remains in district four, while the University of Missouri is now in district three. East of the city, the boundary jumps back up to the interstate and then goes north at the Calloway County Line.
Changes to the district three boundaries also impact district two which now begins at the Warren and Franklin County lines. District three currently extends east into St. Charles County.
