With the change to the council districts, there will now be four at-large council members. Randy Schultz already has been automatically elected following the primary. That means six candidates are vying for three seats in the April 5 general election.
News-Press NOW sat down with the six at-large council candidates for a Q&A about blight, crime and the city’s declining population.
Note: These interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
What’s your strategy to address the blight in St. Joseph?
Brenda Blessing: “We need to make sure that we have the funds to go in and, with the buildings that need to be taken down, take them down. If some of them can be salvaged, like with the Homestead Act, some of the housing, if it can be saved and it can be sold to people who will take care of it and build it up, then I think we could have that program.”
Marty Novak: “We've got rental inspections. We've got some things in place on out-of-town remote ownership to put some controls on that. Empty buildings, registrations, those things are in place. Working with the county where out-of-town buyers can't come in and buy these properties on the courthouse steps and then do nothing with them.”
Kent “Spanky” O’Dell: “We have been presently working on a lot of new programs to resolve the blight situation. One of the newest ones is the homestead program — $2 million where we can actually help people in this town restore some of these residences and stuff and get them back on their feet to where they're not a blemish on the local neighborhood or the values.”
Kenton Randolph: “Our city needs to be more aggressive in making sure that there's ownership responsibility and pride in our ownership and pride in our city. We've lost that pride. That's my whole message with this campaign. St. Joe's doing a lot of nice things for our parks or trails or Downtown development so far, but we need to reel it back in a little bit because we've lost vision of our core infrastructure in St. Joseph.”
Kenneth Reeder: “$19 million (of American Rescue Plan Act funds) or whatever is a lot of money. By gosh, I would think with a two or three rollout program that we should be able to go around by neighborhood and by parts of the city and have major (cleanup) and bring everything to the pile. Do that on a regular basis, get people used to that mentality.”
Jeff Schomburg: “More accountability to the homeowners or the property owners and getting them to either fix it up or tear it down at no expense to the city. That's what really needs to be done. There's a lot of good programs out there, but I just don't think they've been utilized enough with the land banks and that type of thing with the commission. Working with them hand in hand, I think we can get that under control.”
Violent crimes increased last year. What steps need to be taken to make residents feel safer in St. Joseph?
Blessing: “It would help to put more police officers out on the streets. We are down I think 24 officers, and we just need to put more people out on the streets to be able to answer the calls and also be at those places to deter crime.”
Novak: “I think the first step is doing what we can to get our law enforcement up to staff and to also get these people where they need to be salary-wise so we can keep them.”
O’Dell: “The pandemic was just tremendously contributing to the crime situation. Just the sheer fact of domestic violence is one of the categories that's up. There's actually only a couple categories that are higher than they were and domestic violence is one of those. If you think about it, when you've been cooped up with people and a protocol and quarantine and stuff, and you're isolated, you can't do anything, people can get a little crazy.”
Randolph: “We have to focus on getting officers on our force retention. They need the right pay, they need the right benefits, they need the right tools to want to come to St. Joseph and be a police officer. As well as our fire department. Our fire department is missing adequate equipment that they need to fight fires. They’re our first responders. They cannot go without being properly compensated — retirement plans, benefit plans and their equipment.”
Reeder: “You don't defund, you increase funding. You increase funding in all ways. That is maybe new areas. The idea I really like lately is attaching a social worker type person in the ranks, so to speak, as that backup person. We're going to pay for that, but so what, that's a salary of money well spent. That has a ripple down effect in a lot of things, even the drug problem in this town, if we have more people out there addressing that situation.”
Schomburg: “We need to be more proactive with our individuals in the law enforcement and along with our fire department and the health department and be more proactive and foresee what's going to happen in the future and react to that and give them more resources. Having a full staff will help out on the crime, more feet on the ground.”
What’s your strategy to grow the city’s population?
Blessing: “It all goes back to pride in St. Joe. I think it also goes back to blight in St. Joe. Some of the questions that we had, I answered before, all of those issues will make a difference in having people stay in St. Joe and also come to St. Joe.”
Novak: “We've got to groom the young people to let them know that St. Joseph is here for them and that we can do things and they should want to stay here. St. Joseph’s my home. I've lived here all my life. I wouldn't want to live anyplace else. I've had opportunities, but I didn't go. We've got to show people what we have and groom the people that we have here and remind them, keep letting them know what a great place St. Joseph is to live in.”
O’Dell: “Giving families and the young generation more amenities, more things to do. You can see these by the splash parks with small families, playgrounds and vacant parks that have been sitting lame for decades. Disc golf. Disc golf cost us $25,000 and look at the use that thing is getting. There's a lot of things that we keep on adding and more things that we need to keep adding to kind of give interest.”
Randolph: “We have to encourage businesses to want to come to St. Joseph to grow here. We also need to pay really close attention to our businesses that are already here. We have a lot of big businesses that are in St. Joseph. Those businesses potentially want to expand and we want them to expand in St. Joseph. We don't want them to consider some other place because of where we are at this point in time. We have to make sure that to bring people back to St. Joseph, we have to offer them awesome jobs, awesome opportunities.”
Reeder: “It's going to probably be 10 years before we can turn around. Unless something in the next five years comes out of the blue, some type of company comes here for some reason. The way we're already turning the corner now, we've got longevity built into this and continuity over at the school district. We can do it at the City Council as well.”
Schomburg: “A lot of it has to do with what we've talked about — the school districts, the infrastructure, the crime, the cleanliness of the town. All those go hand in hand. What we just need to do is bring that all back. Go back to the basics and not try to do all these big programs. Let's start out with small things, build our foundation of St. Joe back. Then we can start making some progress and moving forward.”
