Kenton Randolph is suing the city of St. Joseph, the City Council and Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey after he came just short of winning enough votes to be elected outright to the St. Joseph City Council.
Randolph finished second in the at-large city primary Feb. 8, just 130 votes behind winner Randy Schultz, who had enough votes to win a seat.
Randolph finished second in the council at-large race and was eight votes shy of being automatically elected to office.
In a preliminary hearing Monday, Randolph’s lawyer said the city isn’t following its own statute by not counting undervotes, which is when voters don’t pick a candidate on the ballot.
These undervotes were reported in the mayor and municipal judge race but the county’s election software doesn’t allow it to report undervotes in the at-large race when residents can vote for up to four candidates.
The City Council was scheduled to meet tonight to certify the primary election results. Buchanan County Circuit Court Judge Kate Schaffer has ordered that the certification of the at-large race be suspended.
Another hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
