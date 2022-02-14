Kenton Randolph is suing the city of St. Joseph, the City Council and Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey after he came just short of winning enough votes to be elected outright to the St. Joseph City Council.
Randolph finished second in the at-large city primary Feb. 8, just eight votes shy of being automatically elected to office. But he’s challenging those results.
The current city charter states, “In the event a candidate in a primary election receives a vote from a majority of the voters casting votes in the primary election, he or she shall be declared elected.”
The question is, what counts as the majority of voters?
For the official election results, the city uses the total number of ballots cast, which was 7,863 in the primaries Tuesday. If you divide that number in half — 3,931.5 — you get the goal needed to be automatically elected to council at-large. Randolph finished with 3,924.
However, in a preliminary hearing Monday, Randolph’s lawyer said the city didn’t include undervotes, which is when people don’t vote for the maximum number of candidates on a ballot. In the primaries, voters could pick up to four candidates in the at-large race, but they could also vote for less.
The county calculated 4,378 undervotes in the at-large race. The only number that really matters, though, is the amount of ballots that didn’t receive a single vote for that race. Randolph argues those ballots shouldn’t be calculated into the final number of voters.
Randolph would likely benefit if the votes were calculated this way. For example, if there are 17 ballots without a vote in the at-large race, the total number of ballots cast would decrease to 7,846. Divide that in half — 3,923 — and Randolph has enough votes to be elected to the council outright.
If Buchanan County Circuit Court Judge Kate Schaefer believes a recount is needed, the process becomes complicated.
The county’s current election system calculates undervotes but can’t differentiate between the specific number. For example, it doesn’t know if someone voted for three at-large candidates or none, it just knows there was an undervote. This means a recount would have to be done by hand.
Randolph said he doesn’t want a “full-blown recount.” He just wants to ensure the ordinance is being followed.
“I have faith in the election results and the job Mary Baack-Garvey’s office did in the election,” Randolph said in a written statement. “It’s about determining the actual number of voters in the at-large race.”
“It is reasonable to think 17 people or more did not vote in the at-large race, and if that is the case, then the percentage of votes for me is greater than 50%,” Randolph continued. “We all want what is right.”
It all comes down to how the city ordinance is interpreted. Is the majority of voters all ballots cast? Does it include the undervotes? Is it just total votes in a particular race?
Randolph is asking Schaefer to “suspend all action on the office until the contest has been determined.”
The city council was scheduled to meet tonight to certify the primary election results. However, Schaefer ordered that the certification of the at-large race be delayed until after the next hearing scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
