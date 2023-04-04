EMS Ambulance (copy)

FILE — Voters supported a 20-year extension of the quarter-cent sales tax to support ambulance service in Buchanan County.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County's ambulance tax will survive for another 20 years.

Voters gave overwhelming support Tuesday to an extension of the quarter-cent tax for ambulance service in Buchanan County. With 100% of precincts counted, the tax passed with 87% of the vote. The margin was 5,506 to 826 amid light turnout.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

