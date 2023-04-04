Buchanan County's ambulance tax will survive for another 20 years.
Voters gave overwhelming support Tuesday to an extension of the quarter-cent tax for ambulance service in Buchanan County. With 100% of precincts counted, the tax passed with 87% of the vote. The margin was 5,506 to 826 amid light turnout.
"It gives a little boost to the staff here," said Wally Patrick, the executive director of Buchanan County EMS. "Because when we meet people and take care of people, they're not having a good day. Sometimes it's the worst day of their life. Most people aren't really concerned with what we're doing as long as we get them to the hospital and they survive. So it's heartwarming that the public has overwhelmingly put its confidence in us."
The tax generates $3.9 million a year, which amounts to about a third of the revenue for Buchanan County EMS, with the remainder coming from private insurance and government programs like Medicare or Medicaid. IRS filings showed about $8.1 million in expenses in tax year 2020 for the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority, the entity that oversees Buchanan County EMS.
Passage comes as a relief to those who provide ambulance service in the county. With the current tax set to expire, an extension was needed to avoid a combination of service cuts or increased fees to support EMS service.
"That's not a burden we want to put on anybody," Patrick said. "If we lost the tax, Medicare doesn't care, they're not going to raise our rates."
The original quarter-cent tax passed with a 10-year sunset in 2013. The funding was used to help convert to a county-run service after the local hospital, known as Heartland Health at the time, got out of the ambulance business for financial reasons.
Buchanan County EMS now responds to 16,000 calls a year and serves as the tip of the spear in the local drug overdose crisis. The ambulance fleet has grown from six to 12 in the last decade. Response time is under six minutes in the city and 11 in the county.
Officials hope the longer sunset, which extends the tax to 2043, will give the EMS service the ability to enact a longer-term plan to replace rescue squads and other high-end equipment needed for life-saving operations.
