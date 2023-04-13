NerdWallet-Taxes-Older-Adults

Twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Massachusetts. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK | Expecting a tax refund? It could be smaller than last year. And with inflation still high, that money won't go as far as it did a year ago.

The 90 million taxpayers who have filed as of March 31 got refunds that were an average of nearly 10% less than last year, in part due to pandemic relief programs expiring. The filing deadline for most taxpayers is Tuesday.

