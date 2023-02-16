Girl daughter playing blocks toy over father and mother, happy family concept

A young girl plays with blocks with her mother and father. 

 Getty Images

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adults use a special part of their brain to solve tough problems. Now, new research shows that kids do the same.

Scientists used brain scans and challenging work to assess how kids and adults might work through these tough problems and whether or not their problem-solving processes were the same.

