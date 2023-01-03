Cropped focused shot. Savings concept. Nest egg of old elderly senior woman grandmother saving money, economizing pension, mortgage loan at home using laptop and putting coin into moneybox

This image shows a woman putting coins into a jar. 

 Getty Images

Few people genuinely have job security. Between the pandemic, the recent mass layoffs in the tech industry, and the looming recession, 71% of Americans worry about losing their jobs. And they have good reason to be concerned.

We all know someone who's been laid off, or we've been laid off ourselves. More alarmingly, 87% of managers say they would likely lay off employees in the event of a recession.

