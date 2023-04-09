IRS Upgrade

The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building is shown in Washington D.C. 

 Associated Press

Do you rent out your home a few weekends a year through Airbnb? Sell stuff on Etsy? Get paid for pet-sitting? If you, like many Americans, make at least US$600 a year with a side hustle of any kind, the way you pay taxes may soon change.

New rules are going to make sure the Internal Revenue Service gets more information about payments made to Venmo and other apps often used for informal work. And this new system will enhance the agency's ability to detect any underreported taxable income.

