ST. LOUIS — Mike Yastrzemski hit a pair of home runs, Logan Webb pitched four strong innings as a spot starter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Friday night.
Webb was a last-minute starter for the Giants after Kevin Gausman was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Gausman, a first-time All Star this season, left the team to be with his wife in Louisiana after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.
Webb, who was scratched from his start the day before at Triple-A Sacramento, allowed only a bloop RBI single by Tommy Edman in the fourth. He ended his outing by striking out Adam Wainwright with the bases loaded in the inning.
Jay Jackson (1-0) earned the decision with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in his debut with the Giants. San Francisco won its 19th road game in its last 26 chances.
LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run home run off Wainwright, breaking a 1-1 tie in the fifth. Yastrzemski’s three-run homer off T.J. McFarland broke the game open in the seventh. It was Yastrzemski’s third career multi-homer game and first since July 29, 2020, against San Diego.
Wainwright (7-6) had retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before Yastrzemski’s leadoff home run in the fourth. He struck out seven and secured his ninth season with at least 100 strikeouts, second only in franchise history to Bob Gibson’s 14 seasons.
