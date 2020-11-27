MANHATTAN, Kan. — McKinley Wright IV had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Colorado beat Kansas State 76-58 in the final game of the Little Apple Classic on Friday night.

Kansas State started a season 0-2 with both games at home for the first time since 1962-63 and the first time overall since 2002-03. Colorado started a season 2-0 with both games on the road for the first time since 1960-61.

Maddox Daniels added 10 points for the Buffaloes, who pulled away in the second half with a 13-4 run, capped at 62-48 on Eli Parquet’s three-point play with 7:46 left.

Colorado never trailed after Parquet opened the scoring in the second half with a 3-pointer that gave the Buffaloes a 34-32 lead.

The Wildcats opened with a 22-9 lead. The Buffaloes answered with 14 straight points.

The former Big 12 opponents met for 144th time and the first time in nearly 10 years. Colorado beat Kansas State 87-75 in the conference tournament quarterfinals in 2011.