World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

Fans leave Citizens Bank Park before Game 3 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Philadelphia. The game was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.

