WCup Argentina Saudi Arabia Soccer

Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraikan, left, fights for the ball with Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar. 

 Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after pulling off one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.

The South American champions and one of the tournament favorites slumped to a 2-1 loss Tuesday against the second lowest-ranked team at the World Cup in a deflating start to Messi’s quest to win the one major title that has eluded him.

