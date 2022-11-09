WCup Qatar Laborers

This photo shows the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha's corniche, overlooking the skyline of Doha, Qatar. 

 Associated Press

PARIS — A subsidiary of French construction company Vinci was handed preliminary charges Wednesday of forced labor and other alleged violations of the rights of migrant workers hired to build infrastructure in Qatar around the World Cup.

The company denies the charges and is appealing them, and accused magistrates of rushing through the decision ahead of the tournament opening Nov. 20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.