A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel's Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The coin bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna. Experts said Monday the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius in the second century. The antiquities authority says it is the first time such a coin has been found off the Israeli coast.
Seeking new funds, Hamas raises taxes in impoverished Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip | Gaza's Hamas rulers have imposed a slew of new taxes on imported clothes and office supplies just ahead of the new school year, sparking limited but rare protests in the impoverished coastal strip.
The move by the militant group comes at a time when Gaza's 2.3 million people are suffering not only from a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade, but also from a new jump in prices caused by global supply-chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"This is a wrong, oppressive decision that destroys the national economy," said Nahed al-Sawada, who imports clothes from China and Turkey.
In a territory suffering from rampant poverty and unemployment approaching 50%, he said many Gazans already look for used clothes. The new taxes, he said, "will deprive them of the ability to buy."
In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast
JERUSALEM | Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday it has discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa.
The coin bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna.
Experts say the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, who ruled between the years 138–161 A.D. It is part of a series of 13 coins depicting the 12 zodiac signs and one of the entire zodiac wheel.
The antiquities authority said it was the first time such a coin has been found off the Israeli coast.
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
JOHANNESBURG | A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
Called the "Lulo Rose," the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine's owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, announced Wednesday on its website.
"Only one in 10,000 diamonds is colored pink. So you're certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond," Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall told The Associated Press.
The pink gemstone is expected to fetch a high value when auctioned, but Wetherall said he doesn't know what kind of premium will be paid because of its color.
'Earliest animal predator' named after David Attenborough
LONDON | A fossil of a 560-million-year-old creature, which researchers believe to be the first animal predator, has been named after the British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough.
Scientists said Monday they believe the specimen, named Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton. It is related to the group that includes corals, jellyfish and anemones, they say.
"It's generally held that modern animal groups like jellyfish appeared 540 million years ago in the Cambrian explosion," said Phil Wilby, a palaeontologist at the British Geological Survey. "But this predator predates that by 20 million years."
The fossil was found in Charnwood Forest near Leicester in central England, where Attenborough used to go fossil hunting.
