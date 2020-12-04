Rights group says Egypt has freed 3 of its arrested staffers

CAIRO | Three Egyptian rights workers who were arrested and slapped with terrorism-related charges last month were freed on Thursday after an outcry over the government’s crackdown on one of the last rights groups still operating in the country.

The government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has been relentlessly silencing dissent and clamping down on independent organizations for years, with arrests and restrictions. But the release of the staffers suggested authorities had grown worried over international criticism of the crackdown on the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, or EIPR.

The three members of the group, including its executive director Gasser Abdel-Razek, were arrested in November after it hosted foreign diplomats for 13 Western countries to discuss the human rights situation in Egypt.

They were charged with belonging to a terrorist group and spreading false information.

Abdel-Razek, along with EIPR’s criminal justice director Karim Ennarah and administrative director Mohammed Basheer, were freed Thursday evening, said Hossam Bahgat, who founded the organization 18 years ago and stepped back in as acting head after the arrests.

It was not immediately clear if the release meant charges against the three had been dropped. Prosecutors often free activists on bail but keep charges hanging over their heads. The crackdown on the group continues on another front as well, with prosecutors seeking to freeze EIPR’s assets. A judge is due to rule on the prosecutor’s request on Sunday. A researcher for the group, Patrick Zaki, who was arrested in February, remains in jail.

There was no immediate public comment from judicial authorities.

The government of el-Sissi, a U.S. ally with deep economic ties to European countries, has been waging the heaviest crackdown on dissent in the Mideast nation’s modern history, targeting not only Islamist political opponents but also security pro-democracy activists, journalists and online critics.

Independent local rights groups have largely stopped operating. EIPR is the most prominent group of the few that are still active, continuing to work on documenting civil rights violations, prison conditions, sectarian violence and discrimination against women and religious minorities.

The arrests raised alarm, with the United Nations, some foreign governments, international rights groups, politicians and celebrities — including actors Emma Thompson and Scarlett Johansson — calling for them to be freed.

President-elect Joe Biden’s foreign policy adviser Antony Blinken said at the time that “meeting with foreign diplomats is not a crime. Nor is peacefully advocating for human rights.”

The release comes ahead of a meeting in Paris next week between el-Sissi and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose government has been a major arms provider to Egypt and who faced calls from rights groups to pressure the Egyptian leader to free the three and other activists.

It also comes amid signs of a possible shift in tone toward Egypt. For years, the government’s crackdowns have gone without heavy public criticism from its Western allies, and President Donald Trump has repeatedly shown strong support for el-Sissi. In June, however, Biden warned that there would be “no more blank checks” for the Egyptian government, suggesting his administration could bring greater pressure on its human rights record.

U.S. to reduce staff at Baghdad embassy amid regional tensions

BAGHDAD | The U.S. is withdrawing some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi and U.S. officials said Thursday, temporarily reducing personnel amid regional security concerns.

U.S. Ambassador Mathew Tueller said the reduction would not affect the mission’s work, adding that he will continue to carry out his duties from the embassy for the “foreseeable future.”

“I will do so with the support of a core team of American diplomats and U.S. advisors to the Iraqi military,” he said in a video statement posted on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page on Thursday evening following local reports that the U.S. is withdrawing some Baghdad embassy staff as tensions with Iran and its allies spike.

It was not immediately clear how many personnel were to be withdrawn, nor did Tueller give any reasons.

A U.S. official, however, said the decision stems from concern about a possible Iranian retaliatory strike on the first anniversary of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassim Soleimani, and senior Iraqi militia leaders near Baghdad’s airport in January. The killing sparked outrage and led Iraq’s parliament to pass a non-binding resolution days later calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops from Iraq.

The government later retreated from such threats, but Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi still faces pressure from Iran-aligned groups to eject U.S. forces.

The U.S. official, who was not authorized to give press statements and spoke on condition of anonymity, also cited concerns about possible Iranian retaliation for the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran last week.

Iran has accused U.S. ally Israel of being behind the assassination. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade, has repeatedly declined to comment on the attack.

The partial withdrawal from the embassy is taking place amid a drawdown of American troops from Iraq and Afghanistan announced by the outgoing Trump administration last month. In Iraq, the U.S. plans to reduce the number of troops from 3,000 to 2,500 by mid-January, before Trump is to leave office.

An Iraqi government official said the Iraqi government was notified of a partial withdrawal of some staff from the U.S. Embassy as a “precautionary and security step.” The official said that part of the withdrawals were partly due to staff finishing their rotations and others going on leave. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

In September, the Trump administration warned Iraq that it will close its embassy in Baghdad if the government fails to take decisive action to end rocket and other attacks by Iranian-backed militias on American and allied interests in the country.

EU legal advisor says top court should reject Hungary action

BRUSSELS | A senior legal adviser said Thursday that the European Union’s top court should reject Hungary’s attempts to overturn a European Parliament action aimed at holding the country to account for what lawmakers consider to be a breach of the bloc’s values.

Advocate General Michal Bobek recommended that the European Court of Justice “dismiss Hungary’s action as unfounded.” Advocates General routinely provide legal guidance to the ECJ. Their opinions aren’t binding on the Luxembourg-based court, but are followed in most cases.

The EU parliament launched a procedure in 2018 to force Hungary’s EU partners to sanction the government in Budapest over concerns about the country’s constitutional and electoral systems, the independence of its judiciary, corruption and conflicts of interest, as well as fundamental rights concerns.

The “Article 7” procedure was contained in a resolution that was adopted in a 448-197 vote, while 48 lawmakers abstained. Hungary argued that had the abstentions been taken into account, the vote wouldn’t have achieved the required two-thirds majority.

In Bobek’s opinion, a person who abstains from a vote asks to be counted as neither in favor nor against a proposition, and to be treated as if they weren’t voting at all. He also said that EU lawmakers had been informed more than a day before the poll that abstentions wouldn’t be counted as votes cast.

It’s the first time the parliament has launched such a procedure. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has also taken similar action against Hungary. If four-fifths of Hungary’s 26 EU partners agree “there is a clear risk of a serious breach” of the bloc’s values, Budapest could lose its voting rights.

The EU’s treaty says the bloc “is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.”

Montenegro’s parliament approves new, pro-Serb government

PODGORICA, Montenegro | Montenegro’s parliament on Friday voted to approve a new conservative, pro-Serb coalition government, which will succeed a pro-Western party that has ruled the small Balkan nation for almost three decades.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic’ cabinet is dominated by unelected technocrats, and its approval follows more than three months of negotiations with coalition partners after their narrow victory in August parliamentary elections.

Lawmakers in the 81-seat parliament voted 41-28 Friday for the new government, with 12 abstentions.

Krivokapic is a 62-year-old former university professor and political novice. His coalition was formed with the main goal of unseating the long-ruling DPS party of Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, whom it accuses of rampant corruption, links with organized crime, and “dictatorship.”

Djukanovic and his government defied neighboring Serbia and its ally Russia to join NATO in 2017, and have brought the country of some 620,000 people to the threshold of the European Union.

Krivokapic has promised to abide by NATO membership obligations and to work on speeding up EU accession, despite demands from his own coalition for closer ties with Slavic allies Serbia and Russia.

The new prime minister has said his cabinet’s priorities will be to fight the coronavirus, bring the country out of a deep economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, and ensure what he called the “real rule of law.”

He also pledged good relations with Serbia and other neighbors, and promised to work on creating conditions for holding what he called the “first fair democratic elections” in Montenegro.

Krivokapic is considered close to the Serbian Orthodox Church which led months of protests in Montenegro against a law passed by the previous government that the church said would impound its property in Montenegro. The former government rejected those claims.

Although they pledged to vote for the new government, the coalition officials criticized Krivokapic’s choice of government ministers and his position that Montenegro should continue on its pro-Western course. They said politicians, instead of technocrats, should lead the new government.

“If everything will remain the same, we shouldn’t have taken part in the election,” said Milan Knezevic, a leader of the largest pro-Serb group in the new governing coalition.

Serbia and Montenegro were part of the same country before an independence referendum in 2006 led to Montenegro splitting away.

Montenegro remains deeply divided among those seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia and those who view Montenegro as an independent state allied with the West. Serbs represent about 30% of its population.